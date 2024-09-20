Bob Dylan started playing the wrench during his recent concert leaving fans a bit confused

Bob Dylan has fans scratching their heads after the musician's latest choice of instrument.

During a recent show in Brooklyn, New York, he played his song "Desolation Row" which he doesn't normally play.

While behind the piano he pulled out a mini wrench and started tapping it on the microphone to keep a beat.

Fans were a little perplexed by the wrench, but overall they love how weird Bob Dylan is.

Social media was filled with hilarious comments on how endearing his quirkiness is.

One person said it best with " Wish I enjoyed anything as much as Bob Dylan enjoys F^cK!ng with people"

'Hello, I can't come to work today becasue i'm preparing a 10,000 word think piece on why Bob Dylan is smacking a WRENCH against a microphone'. pic.twitter.com/wkLPxHcKSn — Ben Burrell (@benburrell) September 18, 2024

Feature image from X