Get "Lost Together" in an elaborate Blue Rodeo Corn Maze at a cornfield in N.B

Blue Rodeo fans are so hardcore, they want it written in the stars, or in this case, the earth.

A portrait in honour of the band's 40th anniversary is etched into a cornfield in Florenceville- Bristol, New Brunswick.

Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm chooses a special piece of Canadiana as the theme for their corn maze and decided to honour the band's milestone with the elaborate labyrinth.

Owner Chip Hunter told CTV, "I've been a fan ever since I can remember. I remember listening to them in my tractor. Someone gave me a tape."

Once he realized it was the band's anniversary, Chip, along with his brother Tom and his wife, Shelly, got to work on the feature.

The trio's previous elaborate corn mazes included Stan Rogers & Gordon Lightfoot, the Toronto Blue Jays, and Terry Fox.

It's not just a maze of paths, but also includes Blue Rodeo trivia questions and QR codes, allowing people to hear the band's music.

Tribute to Stan Rogers & Gordon Lightfoot at Hunter Brothers Farm in 2023. Image from Hunter Brothers Farm

And yes, the band members are well aware of the maze and think it's incredible.

Frontman Jim Cuddy told CTV, "I think it's an amazing endeavour that they do every year. We just saw pictures of it a couple of days ago, and it's truly amazing. Beautiful."

Feature image via Hunter Brother Farm