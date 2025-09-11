If flying makes you bloated, you could try "Milking your gas"

The next time you're on a long flight and feeling bloated, try "Milking your gas."

It's a gross term making the rounds, which is essentially making yourself fart to alleviate the pressure built up in your body from the air pressure during air travel.

Also known as "jet belly," passengers will feel the extra air pressure in their intestines as the air expands when the plane is at such a high altitude.

Many people will let out little toots throughout the flight to help the full feeling, but for those who can't pass gas, it's suggested to let nature take its course by "Milking your gas."

Try moving around in your seat or walking up and down the aisle when you can. You can also massage your tummy towards your right hip, which should help expel the gas. If you're successful, congrats! You just "Milked your gas."

Feature image from Pexels by Towfiqu barbhuiya