Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has written a memoir, Fahrenheit-182

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has written a memoir taking you through his early days to his most recent reunion with his bandmates.

Fahrenheit-182 was written by Hoppus and co-written by Dan Ozzi, author of "Sellout."

Hoppus released a promotion video in a TV infomercial format, stating "This is a story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents’ bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate.

Watch his promotional video below.

It hits store shelves April 8, 2025.

