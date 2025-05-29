Listen Live

Beatboxing Nuns go viral for spontaneous performance on television

Published May 29, 2025
Two Brazilian Nuns and a Priest are social media superstars after showing off their beatboxing skills.

The trio appeared on a Portuguese TV channel, Pai Eterno, to discuss their work.

The sisters began singing a sweet, catchy tune, and a few moments later, Sister Marizele dropped the beat and began beatboxing.

That's when Sister Marisa de Paula started dancing and offering a contagious smile while the priest also showed off some fancy footwork.

The Sisters are dedicated to young people who are struggling with drug addiction. They say music has been a powerful tool to help those in need.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Sister Marizele said the moment was very spontaneous.

"With Sister Marisa, if you start a beat, she will dance. And I'm used to singing, to beatboxing, so for us it was very simple, spontaneous and at the same time very surprising to see that it went viral even outside Brazil."

@abcnews Two Brazilian nuns have gone viral after dropping an impromptu beatbox and dance session during a Catholic television program.#abcnews #news ♬ original sound - ABC News
