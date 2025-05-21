Baseball season is here; are you game for the 9-9-9 challenge?

Baseball season is here, and nothing caps a day at the ballpark like a couple of hot dogs. How about 9?

It's the 9-9-9 challenge, which includes eating nine hot dogs and drinking nine beers during the nine innings of a game.

The challenge has been around for a few years, and many people regret what they put their bodies through when the night is done.

Social media is filled with people who completed or attempted to complete the challenge, resulting in being hammered with a major case of meat sweats.

The good news is since you have nine innings to complete it, you can take your time nursing the beer and the hot dog.

Cost is also a major factor.

Someone broke down the price tag at an MLB game, resulting in a pricey day at the park.

-Average cost of a hot dog at a Jays game: $6.79

-9 dogs = $61.11

-Average price of beer: $12.99

-9 beers = $116.91

This brings your bill to $178.02 before tax.

Feature image from by Polina Tankilevitch via Pexels