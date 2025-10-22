Wisdom and Cheesecake: the scientific reason we love to fall asleep watching Golden Girls

Millions of people fall asleep while watching television, and one show in particular is popular for this purpose: "The Golden Girls."

According to Kyle Cox, a neuroscientist, the sitcom is a popular show to fall asleep to because it feels safe.

He posted a video on social media explaining why these women are so comforting to fall asleep to.

"Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia are older women with zero threat potential, and your brain categorizes them as safe matriarchs, " He explains.

"Your brain thinks you're sleeping protected by grandmas. No danger, only Cheesecake and wisdom."

The other reason is that their voices fall within the exact range that triggers your parasympathetic nervous system, while the laugh track provides white noise.

Cox says the '80s audio quality isn't jarring. "It's basically ASMR disguised as comedy."

And finally, the show follows a predictable, comforting pattern.

There's always a heart-to-heart resolution and Cheesecake, and your brain knows everything will be fine in 22 minutes.

Comments on Cox's video confirm why we love the feeling of "Being a friend" during bedtime."

People commented on what other TV programs help them sleep, such as Hallmark movies, British comedies, and Star Trek.

Feature image via Youtube