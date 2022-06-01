Asher Benjamin Calls In To The Morning Crew

This Saturday night at the Collingwood Curling Club, Rock Solid Wrestling returns with their annual fundraiser for Special Olympics, the “Georgian Bay Brawl!”

Craig Ross of the Morning Crew is going to be the special guest ring announcer, and he is a little nervous about it, so the good looking hipster Asher Benjamin was brought on the show to give advice & talk about the 20 man Rumble match to crown a new champion!

You can still get tickets by hitting up RIGHT HERE to secure your spot, but some tickets will be available at the door!

McCully