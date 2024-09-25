Ann Wilson of heart ready to tour after completing Chemotherapy

Heart's Ann Wilson is finished with chemo and is officially ready to tour in 2025.

In July the 74-year-old rock star postponed the band's Royal Flush 2024 tour when she announced she had to undergo cancer treatment.

In a recent social media post she says she recently got good news.

“I’m doing absolutely fine now but it’s been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person. And then there’s that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture. For anyone who’s been through that, I empathize big time."

A health update from Ann. pic.twitter.com/tSmahS2JwW — Ann Wilson (@annwilson) September 25, 2024

“Luckily, for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind!”

Wilson says early detection is what made a huge difference in her recovery and encourages everyone to get tested regularly.

She added, “The worst is over & I’m thankful for the efficacy of this poison – but it’s more than welcome to get the f*ck out of my body now.”

The 2025 leg of Hearts Royal Flush tour kicks off in Las Vegas in February, and they'll make their way to Canada by Spring.

Feature image Frank Schwichtenberg via Wikimedia commons