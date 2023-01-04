Albums That Turn 20 AND 50 This Year!
Two decades or 5 decades...which will make you feel older?
Are there any albums reaching a milestone that shock you?
20 Years Old
First, The Trews shared this image on their social media today:
The stand-outs that make me do a double take include Three Days Grace & Nickelback’s “The Long Road”. 20 years old already? Really?
But how about the albums turning a half century old in 2023!
50 Years Old
Pink Floyd “Dark Side of the Moon”
Queen’s debut album
David Bowie “Aladdin Sane”
Elton John “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”
Paul McCartney & Wings “Band On The Run”
Do any of these albums trip you out for being fifty years old??
McCully