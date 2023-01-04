Listen Live

Albums That Turn 20 AND 50 This Year!

Two decades or 5 decades...which will make you feel older?

Are there any albums reaching a milestone that shock you?

20 Years Old

First, The Trews shared this image on their social media today:

The stand-outs that make me do a double take include Three Days Grace & Nickelback’s “The Long Road”. 20 years old already? Really?

But how about the albums turning a half century old in 2023!

50 Years Old

Pink Floyd “Dark Side of the Moon”

Queen’s debut album

David Bowie “Aladdin Sane”

Elton John “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

Paul McCartney & Wings “Band On The Run”

Do any of these albums trip you out for being fifty years old??

