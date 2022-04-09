Alanis Morisette’s Demo For Taylor Hawkins Resurfaced

A demo from Unsent resurfaced this week from Alanis Morisette‘s fourth studio album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. In the produced version Alanis writes letters to her former lovers Matthew, Jonathan, and Terrance.

An unreleased verse from the demo of Unsent she writes to another, Taylor. Alanis has confirmed that the Taylor she writes about is indeed about her former drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Here’s the verse for Taylor Hawkins.





Take a listen to Unsent.



