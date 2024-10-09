Adam Gontier returns to Three Days Grace

After more than a decade away from the band he helped make legendary, Adam Gontier has officially rejoined Three Days Grace, sending shockwaves through the rock music world. Fans who grew up screaming along to “I Hate Everything About You” and “Animal I Have Become” are in for a massive nostalgia trip—and some fresh surprises.

The reunion was first teased during a surprise appearance in Nashville, where Gontier took the stage with the band, reviving the energy of their early 2000s heyday. Now, Three Days Grace has made it official: Gontier is back, and he’s not just picking up where he left off. He’s teaming up with current lead vocalist Matt Walst for something entirely new.

That’s right ... Gontier isn’t simply replacing Walst. Instead, the two will share vocal duties moving forward, blending the best of both worlds for longtime fans and new listeners alike. The band even teased new music with the pair in the studio, signaling that this reunion isn’t just about reliving the past, but also about pushing their sound forward.

Why Gontier’s Return Matters

For many fans, Gontier’s voice is synonymous with Three Days Grace’s early success. From their self-titled debut in 2003 to hits like “Never Too Late” and “Pain,” Gontier’s gritty vocals defined the band’s sound during a period when post-grunge and alternative metal were taking over rock radio.

But after his departure in 2013, Matt Walst, brother of bassist Brad Walst, stepped in and led the band through the next decade. With Walst at the helm, Three Days Grace continued to dominate the charts, racking up #1 singles like “I Am Machine,” “The Mountain,” and “So Called Life.”

Now, with both Gontier and Walst on vocals, the band is poised to create something unique. In fact, Walst himself has said that their new material is like nothing any rock band has done before, blending over 20 years of Three Days Grace’s evolution into something exciting and fresh.

A Look Back at Three Days Grace’s Impact

It’s impossible to overstate the influence of Three Days Grace on modern rock. The band has 18 #1 records on Mediabase Active Rock and 17 #1s on Billboard/BDS Active Rock. They’ve also received numerous nominations at the Juno Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards, cementing their status as one of the most successful Canadian rock bands of all time.

Their fan base is massive, with over 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify and billions of streams worldwide. Songs like “Riot,” “Time of Dying,” and “Home” have become anthems for rock fans, while their newer material keeps them relevant to a younger audience.

What Can Fans Expect Next?

While the band hasn’t yet revealed specific details about upcoming tours or albums, they’ve made it clear that new music is on the way. Gontier described the reunion as “seamless,” saying that it felt natural to pick up where they left off. Both he and Walst seem genuinely excited about what’s to come, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation.

For die-hard Three Days Grace fans, this news is a dream come true. The return of Gontier alongside Walst marks an exciting new chapter for a band that has already accomplished so much. Whether you’ve been a fan since the early 2000s or you hopped on board during the Walst era, this upcoming phase promises to bring something special.

With Gontier back in the mix and new music on the horizon, Three Days Grace is ready to reclaim their spot at the top of the rock world—while giving fans both the nostalgia they crave and a fresh take on their signature sound. Keep an eye out for more announcements, because if the teaser is anything to go by, this is going to be epic.