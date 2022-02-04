Listen Live

A Missouri County Needs Help With Their Paint Style Seal

You're design could get you a MASSIVE $100 Visa gift card

By Entertainment, Funny, Host Blogs, News

St Francois County, Missouri had their original seal designed back in 1982 by a high school student and it was just a cross-stitch ordeal, so in 2018 they had to create something digital.

That’s when Harold Gallagher was given a weekend to recreate the county’s seal and this had been the official seal of the county for 4 years. Then recently on Reddit, the seal took off causing the county to hold a redesign contest.

Harold can admit that his first attempt at the seal was not great and is looking forward to seeing some designs that are going to come from all around the world. That’s right, your Canuck butt could help these guys out. To add some incentive Harold has promised a $100 Visa gift card to the winning design.

So get cracking! You’ve got until February 28th to help these guys out.

Original and 2018 Seal | Source Reddit User 1Oliebollen

Story Source
Seal Source

Related posts

How “Professional” Should Your Voicemail Be?

Have You Seen Someone Take A Dip In Kempenfelt Bay?

Last One Laughing Canada Has A Legendary Canadian Comedian Cast

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

Who’s Going To Win The Superbowl? Helena Knows!

Neil Young and Joni Mitchell Pull Music from Spotify Over Misinformation from Joe Rogan Podcast

Led Zeppelin on Kazoo Because Why Not?

Dad Humour: “Hey Watch This Tape I Found When I Got On TV For Lying About Winning The Lottery”

Can You Hear If Water Is Hot Or Cold?