A Missouri County Needs Help With Their Paint Style Seal

St Francois County, Missouri had their original seal designed back in 1982 by a high school student and it was just a cross-stitch ordeal, so in 2018 they had to create something digital.

That’s when Harold Gallagher was given a weekend to recreate the county’s seal and this had been the official seal of the county for 4 years. Then recently on Reddit, the seal took off causing the county to hold a redesign contest.

Harold can admit that his first attempt at the seal was not great and is looking forward to seeing some designs that are going to come from all around the world. That’s right, your Canuck butt could help these guys out. To add some incentive Harold has promised a $100 Visa gift card to the winning design.

So get cracking! You’ve got until February 28th to help these guys out.

Story Source

Seal Source