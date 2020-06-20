A Cover of ‘Everlong’ by…RICK ASTLEY (Not RickRolling You)

Rick Astley has a bit of a history with Foo Fighters. In 2017 in London, Grohl brought out a surprise guest and shocked the audience as they let Rick Astley perform to their sold out crowd at the O2 Arena. Fast forward — and last year at a music festival in Japan, Dave Grohl invited Rick up on the stage to perform ‘Smells like Teen Spirit’ which segwayed into ‘Never Gonna Give Up’, Astley’s claim to fame. Both performances shocked fans around the world from the odd collaboration and also how great it sounded.

Rick Astley decided quarantine was not going to let him give up on performing, so check out his cover of ‘Everlong’ below.