CCR Release A Video Celebrating Family Connections Made By Music

Father’s Day in North America (Australia has a different one for some reason) is approaching this weekend. Dad’s pass on all kinds of things to their children, some good — some bad, but they also usually pass on their music choices, and if you don’t agree with your father’s choices, you still have memories listening to specific songs with him. In honour of the big day this Sunday, CCR decided to release a fan generated video showing the connections that music has made to families.