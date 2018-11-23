99% OFF Black Friday Deals!

Ever heard of the card game “Cards Against Humanity”? It’s the most vulgar and amazing card game to break out at your next family gathering.. Be prepared for your uncles and aunts to horrified at your dark sense of humor.

The folks responsible for the card game have decided that today… for Black Friday, they would be doing a 99% off sale on random items that they have to sell… Some examples below, if you want to get a sale.. Check it out here