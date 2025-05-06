24 Hours In A Storefront Window: What Will You Make Me Do?

The raise-a-thon for recovery returns to the 705 on Dunlop

what is it?

Starting at 8am on Saturday, May 10th, until 8am on Sunday, May 11th, four people climb into the storefront windows of the 705 on Dunlop Street, and will remain on display, like animals in a zoo, for 24 hours. It's the 5th Annual Raise-A-Thon for Recovery. This is the main annual fundraiser for the 705, a Recovery Community Centre that offers free supports for mental health and addiction.

Donations will determine if we get any luxuries while in the window; like pillows, sleeping bags, snacks, drinks, or any items of comfort. But, your donation can also determine whether we endure pranks or have to answer certain challenges. Each individual has their own list of preferred rewards and potential pranks/challenges.

pranks or rewards

Each of us have a personalized, preferred list of comforts as well as some wild pranks or challenges we are willing to do. Check out the list! You could make me sit in the window for all to see, nearly naked. Or in wrestling tights. Or rocking a makeover from one of the other "Windowians". You can force me to do planks, take a pie in the face, or even get a permanent tattoo!

If you own a local business, you can also secure yourself exposure on Rock 95 by donating $200 to secure yourself an interview in the window, which will be on all the Rock socials as well as a shout-out on the air. Perhaps the best part is, YOU can also come up with original ideas for rewards or pranks, & make them come to fruition with a donation!

The 705

The 705 Recovery Community Centre is a not-for-profit organization located at 56 Dunlop Street W in Barrie, offering a myriad of different supports and programs for anyone dealing with addiction or mental health struggles. Meetings, support groups, various programs, and offering a safe space for anyone who is struggling, the 705 does not receive government funding for the work that they do.

The 24 Hour Window Sit is their main source of fundraising for them to continue offering aid to the most vulnerable population of the city of Barrie and Simcoe County. Donating to this cause, will not only create amazing fun and hilarious content, but keep the lights on and the 705 helping others.

To donate, take care of a reward, or make a challenge/prank happen; send an e-transfer to the705barrie@gmail.com or join us in person between 8am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday to make your donation in person!