5 Things To Do With Your Pumpkins After Halloween

With Halloween season almost in the bag (along with all that candy), it will soon be time to get rid of all those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns. Here are a few of our favorite ways to put those pumpkins to good use.

Eat Them

There’s a whole lot you can make with just one pumpkin, and chances are, you have several. Roast the seeds for a salty snack, puree the inside and make soup and bread, and even peel off the skin and crisp them up for some tasty pumpkin chips.

Reuse Them

If your not hungry (or like me, suck at cooking), there are a few easier things to do with your pumpkins. Keep the seeds and save some money next year by growing your own, hollow them out and use them as a bowl for soup (or to ice your wine), or use one as a planter that will last for several weeks and then plant it directly in your garden to decompose.

Throw Axes At Them

Not at home, of course. Iron Nation is booking times on November 1st, 2nd, and 3rd for people to come in and throw axes and throwing knives at their old pumpkins. It’s fun, safe, and quite possibly one of the coolest ways to dispose of your pumpkins.

Launch Them

On November 3rd, you can check out Pumpkin Palooza where there will be a photo booth, a visit from the Springwater firefighters, tons of food (baked goods, burgers, hot dogs, and chili), and most importantly, a catapult that will launch your pumpkin across the sky.

Donate Them

Also on November 3rd, Stone Horse Farm is hosting its annual Pumpkin Pitch. You can bring your pumpkins to pitch to their hungry pigs, meet friendly pigs like “Big Mike”, enjoy samples from local farms, and see lots of cute goats and ponies. If you can’t make it out on Sunday, pumpkins can be dropped off in the box in the driveway at any time.