Kawahi Leonard Trademarks “What It Do Baby”
Fun guy...more like business guy...
Kawahi Leonard filed claims for ‘What it do Baby’ and ‘City Views Over Interviews’.
He’s expected to use the phrases for a clothing brand according to a trademark lawyer.
Kawhi Leonard has filed two new trademark applications:
1. WHAT IT DO BABY
2. CITY VIEWS OVER INTERVIEWS
The applications, filed on October 23rd, indicate that Kawhi intends to use the trademarks as a clothing brand.#kawhi #ClipperNation
My breakdown 👇 pic.twitter.com/NDixdKG6qt
— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) October 28, 2019
Good thing he’s capitalizing on this now…I mean, his deal with the Clippers is only worth $103 million over three years. How will his family eat?
(cover photo via @azizibrahim56 Twitter)