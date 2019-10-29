Listen Live

Kawahi Leonard Trademarks “What It Do Baby”

Fun guy...more like business guy...

Kawahi Leonard filed claims for ‘What it do Baby’ and ‘City Views Over Interviews’.

He’s expected to use the phrases for a clothing brand according to a trademark lawyer.

 

 

Good thing he’s capitalizing on this now…I mean, his deal with the Clippers is only worth $103 million over three years. How will his family eat?

(cover photo via @azizibrahim56 Twitter)

 

