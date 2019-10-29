Kawahi Leonard Trademarks “What It Do Baby”

Kawahi Leonard filed claims for ‘What it do Baby’ and ‘City Views Over Interviews’.

He’s expected to use the phrases for a clothing brand according to a trademark lawyer.

Kawhi Leonard has filed two new trademark applications: 1. WHAT IT DO BABY

2. CITY VIEWS OVER INTERVIEWS The applications, filed on October 23rd, indicate that Kawhi intends to use the trademarks as a clothing brand.#kawhi #ClipperNation My breakdown 👇 pic.twitter.com/NDixdKG6qt — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) October 28, 2019

View this post on Instagram what it do babyyyy (h/t mslickk/twitter) A post shared by Bruh Report (Sports) (@thebruhreport) on Jun 15, 2019 at 7:13pm PDT

Good thing he’s capitalizing on this now…I mean, his deal with the Clippers is only worth $103 million over three years. How will his family eat?