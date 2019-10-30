WATCH: Bud Light Already Made a Commercial Featuring the Double-Fisting Guy Who Took a Ball to the Chest

In case you missed it, during game 5 of the World Series a fan went viral after taking a home run ball to the chest because his hands were full of beer.

What a legend 🤣 This fan was double fisting with 2 beers and took Yordan's home run ball to the gut! pic.twitter.com/9Tfi8uiyhy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2019

The man’s name is Jeff Adams. He got free tickets and airfare to game 6 of the World Series from Bud Light.

JUST IN: @budlight is sending “beers over baseball” guy, Nationals fan Jeff Adams, to tomorrow night’s Game 6 in Houston. They’ve also made him a shirt. Media value to Bud Light, according to @ApexMarketing, was $7.2 million. pic.twitter.com/fvP2bz2PoH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2019

In the middle of game 6, Bud Light released a commercial featuring Adams:

Hopefully they paid him a bit more than just airfare and World Series tickets…

(cover photo via KA Sports Photos flickr)