Listen Live

WATCH: Bud Light Already Made a Commercial Featuring the Double-Fisting Guy Who Took a Ball to the Chest

Bud Light has extended his 15-minutes of fame just a little longer...

By Funny, Morning Show, Sports

In case you missed it, during game 5 of the World Series a fan went viral after taking a home run ball to the chest because his hands were full of beer.

The man’s name is Jeff Adams. He got free tickets and airfare to game 6 of the World Series from Bud Light.

In the middle of game 6, Bud Light released a commercial featuring Adams:

Hopefully they paid him a bit more than just airfare and World Series tickets…

(cover photo via KA Sports Photos flickr)

Related posts

Kawahi Leonard Trademarks “What It Do Baby”

WATCH: Man Blows up Entire Backyard Trying to get rid of Ants

WATCH: You Could win $20,000 if you Make it Through this Haunted House

Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersport Show

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kawahi Leonard Team Up in New Promo for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

Tool Fan Unknowingly Asks Eddie Van Halen to Take his Photo

WATCH: Final Trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Woman Wears All Her Clothes on Flight to Avoid Paying Baggage Fee

Halton Police Looking for Bumper Humper