WATCH: Bud Light Already Made a Commercial Featuring the Double-Fisting Guy Who Took a Ball to the Chest
Bud Light has extended his 15-minutes of fame just a little longer...
In case you missed it, during game 5 of the World Series a fan went viral after taking a home run ball to the chest because his hands were full of beer.
What a legend 🤣
This fan was double fisting with 2 beers and took Yordan's home run ball to the gut! pic.twitter.com/9Tfi8uiyhy
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2019
The man’s name is Jeff Adams. He got free tickets and airfare to game 6 of the World Series from Bud Light.
JUST IN: @budlight is sending “beers over baseball” guy, Nationals fan Jeff Adams, to tomorrow night’s Game 6 in Houston. They’ve also made him a shirt. Media value to Bud Light, according to @ApexMarketing, was $7.2 million. pic.twitter.com/fvP2bz2PoH
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2019
In the middle of game 6, Bud Light released a commercial featuring Adams:
Pain is temporary, glory is forever. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/8fXJ7iEA7L
— Bud Light (@budlight) October 30, 2019
Hopefully they paid him a bit more than just airfare and World Series tickets…