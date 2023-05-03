Listen Live

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees & Snubs

The 2023 inductees & snubs have been announced for your debating pleasure!

It’s time for the annual debate! Who definitely deserves it and who do you think is a controversial choice? The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have announced their list of 2023 inductees!

The induction ceremony and concert is scheduled to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on November 3rd

2023 INDUCTEES

  • WILLIE NELSON
  • RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE
  • GEORGE MICHAEL
  • THE SPINNERS
  • SHERYL CROW
  • KATE BUSH
  • MISSY ELLIOT
  • CHAKA KHAN
  • AL COOPER
  • BERNIE TAUPIN
  • DJ KOOL HERC
  • LINK WRAY

Plus, Soul Train host Don Cornelius will be honoured with the Ahmet Ertegun Award!

2023 SNUBS

  • IRON MAIDEN
  • JOY DIVISION/NEW ORDER
  • CYNDI LAUPER
  • SOUNDGARDEN
  • THE WHITE STRIPES
  • WARREN ZEVON
  • A TRIBE CALLED QUEST

These were artists who were on the ballot this year, but did not receive enough votes to be included for induction. There’s always next year!

