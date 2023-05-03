2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees & Snubs

It’s time for the annual debate! Who definitely deserves it and who do you think is a controversial choice? The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have announced their list of 2023 inductees!

The induction ceremony and concert is scheduled to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on November 3rd

2023 INDUCTEES

WILLIE NELSON

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

GEORGE MICHAEL

THE SPINNERS

SHERYL CROW

KATE BUSH

MISSY ELLIOT

CHAKA KHAN

AL COOPER

BERNIE TAUPIN

DJ KOOL HERC

LINK WRAY

Plus, Soul Train host Don Cornelius will be honoured with the Ahmet Ertegun Award!

2023 SNUBS

IRON MAIDEN

JOY DIVISION/NEW ORDER

CYNDI LAUPER

SOUNDGARDEN

THE WHITE STRIPES

WARREN ZEVON

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST

These were artists who were on the ballot this year, but did not receive enough votes to be included for induction. There’s always next year!