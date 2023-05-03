2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees & Snubs
The 2023 inductees & snubs have been announced for your debating pleasure!
It’s time for the annual debate! Who definitely deserves it and who do you think is a controversial choice? The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have announced their list of 2023 inductees!
The induction ceremony and concert is scheduled to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on November 3rd
2023 INDUCTEES
- WILLIE NELSON
- RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE
- GEORGE MICHAEL
- THE SPINNERS
- SHERYL CROW
- KATE BUSH
- MISSY ELLIOT
- CHAKA KHAN
- AL COOPER
- BERNIE TAUPIN
- DJ KOOL HERC
- LINK WRAY
Plus, Soul Train host Don Cornelius will be honoured with the Ahmet Ertegun Award!
2023 SNUBS
- IRON MAIDEN
- JOY DIVISION/NEW ORDER
- CYNDI LAUPER
- SOUNDGARDEN
- THE WHITE STRIPES
- WARREN ZEVON
- A TRIBE CALLED QUEST
These were artists who were on the ballot this year, but did not receive enough votes to be included for induction. There’s always next year!