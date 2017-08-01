You can now eat “Trump Gummies”

It’s Sugar, a Florida-based candy store, is selling Trump Gummies.

IT’SUGAR 3D printed Trump gummies will Make America Sweet Againhttps://t.co/k8yqQdH5Mw #3dprinting ITSUGAR pic.twitter.com/NS0ZSR0fVv — Jon Bengoetxea (@benzuria) July 29, 2017

The story, originally reported by the Palm Beach Post, shares details of the “Make America Sweet Again Trump Gummy”. The orange-flavoured candy features a three inch gummy-man with the President’s signature hair-swoop. It’s Sugar is a big producer of novelty candy Giant Gummy Watermelon Slice™ to the 5LB Gummy Bear

Staff from the Palm Beach Post tried them and the results were mixed.

You can purchase the candy right now from the It’s Sugar Website. Three bags will set you back a cool $12.99 US.