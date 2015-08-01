Welcome to June!

Part of the fun of the 95 Days of Summer is the annual Patio Prowl Parties, and we’ll be hitting the first patio of the season Tuesday next week.

Every Tuesday after work from 5-7 we’ll be broadcasting from one of the many great downtown Barrie patio’s all through the rest of the 95 Days of Summer.

We’re bringing along some friends from Georgian Bay Gin Smash and Vodka Smash plus you’ll always find some great patio specials to enjoy every Tuesday. You could also win some awesome prizes courtesy of Casino Rama.

Be listening each week to find out where you’ll find the downtown Patio Prowl. This Tuesday, we’ll be at Kenzington Burger Bar downtown.