Listen Live

Waypoint Centre Facing $40,000 Fine Following Workers’ Assault

Fine Comes Following September Conviction

By News

The Waypoint Centre in Penetanguishene has been handed a $40,000 fine, after several workers were assaulted on the job. The fine was handed down today, after the centre was found responsible in September of allowing the workers to be assaulted by a patient who had gotten their hands on a screwdriver. The assault happened in April of 2016, an employee was doing his rounds when it is said he was jumped by a patient. A second worker was hurt while trying to subdue the patient.

Related posts

Donation Box Theft Caught on Camera

Manslaughter Charge Laid Following Further Investigation

Housing Prices in Barrie Expected to Grow Double The National Average