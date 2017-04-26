Watch: Dave Grohl Discusses Embarrassing Childhood Moments With His Mom

Dave Grohl’s mom Virginia released a new book this week, called “Cradle to the Stage”. In it, she she interviews the mothers of rock stars about what it was like to raise their children.

In a new promo video for the book, Dave Grohl has a few choice words for his mom over what he believes to be embarrassing photos in the book. “You know, it’s a great book, mom, I love it to death, but, you know, when I see the picture of me with a Scott Baio haircut, that’s not conducive to my rock’n’roll rebel image.”

Watch the hilarious moments between mother and son below: