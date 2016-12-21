WATCH AN UNCOMFORTABLE ARCADE FIRE SING ‘LITTLE DRUMMER BOY’ ON BETWEEN TWO FERNS

If between two ferns is one thing, other than hilarious, it’s awkward. Very, very awkward.

The most recent holiday episode is no exception. Zach Galifianakis brought on special guests Samuel L. Jackson and Tobey Maguire, who look beyond miserable to be there. Gifting them with a copy of his 2012 political comedy The Campaign, the exchange is chock-full of dead air and tense body language.

Music guests Arcade Fire make the episode’s climax, singing the Christmas classic “Little Drummer Boy” in a way that looks like they are being held hostage. See for yourself below:

(Courtesy Funny Or Die)