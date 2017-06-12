Listen Live

Wanted Man Could Be In Barrie

R.O.P.E. Squad Looking for Terrence Matheson

By News

A wanted man could be in Barrie. The province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad says Terrence Matheson is known to visit the city on occasion. He’s wanted on a Canada-wide Warrant for skipping out on probation on a 4 and a half year Sexual Assault sentence. While he’s known to frequent Barrie, he may be in the GTA. He is described as:

  • male
  • white
  • 41 years of age
  • 5’5″ (165cm)
  • 141 lbs. (64kg)
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes
  • He has a tattoo of a cross, rose, heart and a star on his right forearm. On his left forearm he has tattooed a star, clouds and a tiger. He also has “T-Bone” tattooed on his chest.

Anyone who may have spotted Matheson can contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673), CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

