Troubadour Festival this Weekend

A brand new music festival is coming to Barrie this weekend. September 21 through 23rd downtown Barrie will be hosting the inaugural Troubadour Festival featuring more than 30 artists and songwriters performing at 5 different venues downtown, including Barrie’s new Meridian Place.

Some of the acts include the Joel Plaskett Emergency, Hollerado, Basia Bulat, Zeus, the Ron Hawkins Band, The Weather Station, Land of Talk and many other up and coming artists and songwriters.

Festival passes are available by clicking here. You’ll be able to get either complete Festival Wristbands or individual tickets for some of the upcoming shows.

Be listening with ROCK 95 this week for a chance to WIN a pair of Festival Wristbands and to check out the full list of venues and artist details for Barrie’s newest upcoming music festival, click here.