Listen Live

Troubadour Festival this Weekend

More than 30 bands and songwriters

By Host Blogs, Music

A brand new music festival is coming to Barrie this weekend.  September 21 through 23rd downtown Barrie will be hosting the inaugural Troubadour Festival featuring more than 30 artists and songwriters performing at 5 different venues downtown, including Barrie’s new Meridian Place.

Related image

Some of the acts include the Joel Plaskett Emergency, Hollerado, Basia Bulat, Zeus, the Ron Hawkins Band, The Weather Station, Land of Talk and many other up and coming artists and songwriters.

Related image

Festival passes are available by clicking here.  You’ll be able to get either complete Festival Wristbands or individual tickets for some of the upcoming shows.

Image result for hollerado

Be listening with ROCK 95 this week for a chance to WIN a pair of Festival Wristbands and to check out the full list of venues and artist details for Barrie’s newest upcoming music festival, click here.

Related posts

LeBron James And ‘Black Panther’ Director Teaming Up For ‘Space Jam 2’

Drop What You’re Doing And Watch This Supercut of Keanu Reeves Saying ‘Woah’

Bert and Ernie are NOT a Couple