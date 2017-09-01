Top 500 Weekend

It’s the final long weekend of the 95 Days of Summer, and what a summer it has been!

2017 will be long remembered for the many amazing outdoor summer events we’ve had a chance to be part of, and also the cooler, wetter than normal weather that has played a part in almost every event that was put on this summer.

Labour Day weekend will much like the whole summer was…cool, with some sunshine here and there and of course we’ll need to have some rain in there just to make things complete. One thing is for sure, a lot of people are still going to be out enjoying that one last glorious long weekend of summer and with it the Top 500 Songs of all time that has become such a big part of Labour Day weekend celebrations around Central Ontario. There’s also your first chances to win passes to ROCK 95’s Burn Your Mortgage Birthday Bash all through the Holiday Weekend, so listen in to WIN!

Make sure to pack ROCK 95 along with your summer gear, get out and enjoy and go safe this Labour Day weekend! Cheers!