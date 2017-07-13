These Rock n’ Roll classes for young girls is awesome!
Corpus Christi, TX officially has the coolest summer camp for girls
Chicas Rock is officially the coolest class for young girls. This Corpus Christi, Texas-based creative music program is designed “…to build self-esteem and provide girls positive outlets through music and art.” As reported by the Caller-Times, girls participate in workshops with diverse topics including leadership and self-defence and are led by members of the community.
The classes are designed for girls aged 5 and older and take place twice a week.
CC image courtesy of Michel Curi via Flickr