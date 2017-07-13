These Rock n’ Roll classes for young girls is awesome!

Chicas Rock is officially the coolest class for young girls. This Corpus Christi, Texas-based creative music program is designed “…to build self-esteem and provide girls positive outlets through music and art.” As reported by the Caller-Times, girls participate in workshops with diverse topics including leadership and self-defence and are led by members of the community.

The classes are designed for girls aged 5 and older and take place twice a week.

Camp day 4 working on their lyrics and finishing logos #somuchfun #chicasrock #summercamp A post shared by Cecy Trevino (@chicasrock) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Clarissa special lunch performance for ChicasRock today!! #summercamp #chicasrock #teamclarissa A post shared by Cecy Trevino (@chicasrock) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

CC image courtesy of Michel Curi via Flickr