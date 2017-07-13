Listen Live

These Rock n’ Roll classes for young girls is awesome!

Corpus Christi, TX officially has the coolest summer camp for girls

By Videos, Weird and Wonderful

Chicas Rock is officially the coolest class for young girls. This Corpus Christi, Texas-based creative music program is designed “…to build self-esteem and provide girls positive outlets through music and art.” As reported by the Caller-Times, girls participate in workshops with diverse topics including leadership and self-defence and are led by members of the community.

The classes are designed for girls aged 5 and older and take place twice a week.

You can follow Chicas Rock on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Camp day 4 working on their lyrics and finishing logos #somuchfun #chicasrock #summercamp

A post shared by Cecy Trevino (@chicasrock) on

Clarissa special lunch performance for ChicasRock today!! #summercamp #chicasrock #teamclarissa

A post shared by Cecy Trevino (@chicasrock) on

