The Tragically Hip Partner with Newstrike on Medical Marijuana

Big news in the Canadian rock world this morning with the release that The Tragically Hip will be partnering with Newstrik on Medical Marijuana.

Newstrike is a licensed producer of medical cannabis through its wholly owned subsidiary Hemisphere Pharmaceuticals. Hemisphere Pharmaceuticals received its cultivation license on December 19th, 2016 and is based in Brantford, Ontario.

Newstrike intends to develop a diverse network of high quality cannabis brands that addresses the needs of medical clients and eventually, as the law allows, adult consumers.

You can check out the Newstrike website HERE

In a statement posted to the Tragically Hip website, they say:

” We are happy to announce that we have become partners with one of Canada’s newest, soon to be public, licensed producers of medicinal marijuana. The company is called Newstrike and, after much discussion and assessment on our part, we’ve decided that this company – and the many creative people in it – are a perfect fit for The Hip.

Medicinal cannabis is legal in Canada, and it already greatly benefits the health and well being of many of our fellow Canadians.”

You can read more from their website HERE