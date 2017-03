Township of Springwater Administration Crentre 2231 Nursery Rd. Minesing, ON

thursday, March 30th,2017 6:30pm

join us for a fun evening with Canadian author Terry Fallis.

The Stephan Leacock award winner, Globe and mail best selling author will be coming to Springwater for a talk, reading and singing.

Tickets are 5$ which is a fully refundable fee upon arrival at the event.