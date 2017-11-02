Supersonic Coming to Barrie!

If you are a fan of the Gallagher Brothers music, then you’ll definitely want to check out Maverick’s Music Hall next Friday November 10th.

Supersonic – North America’s tribute to Oasis stops down in Barrie for a special live performance next Friday night.

The band first formed in 2009 and have toured extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada. Over the years, they have developed the exact look, sound and persona of the British rockers and have recently incorporated an interactive stage show that matches visually to what you hear sonically at the show. The band powers through the set with exact musicianship featuring clinical note-for-note precision and that cool Britannia feel that will completely round out the experience.

If you ever wanted to experience an Oasis concert, Gather your mates, and head over to Maverick’s music hall next Friday. For tickets and info click here.

recently incorporated an interactive live stage show that matches visually what you will hear sonically. We power through with clinical musicianship, note-for-note precision, raw energy, and “Cool Britannia” persona.