STS Students Return from China

On May 23rd, 15 senior students from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (STS) in Tottenham along with 4 staff members returned to Canada after spending two weeks in China for a Mission Trip. The trip, which was run through EF Tours and Me to We, focused on providing assistance to a rural village in ways that were the most beneficial to the community, while expanding the leadership skills and cultural knowledge of the participating students. The China Mission Trip Team is excited to share their moving experiences while they inform others of the issues facing China.

After experiencing legendary landmarks in Beijing, such as the Great Wall, Tiananmen Square, and the Forbidden City, the team travelled west to a rural village called Gufubao. Upon arriving at the village, students were struck by the poverty that community members live in and were immediately inspired to help make a change. While in the village, the students worked on various tasks to assist the community – constructing a pig pen and making corn rows. Volunteering in this community had a powerful impact on the team; among many valuable lessons, they learned that language is not necessary for communication, happiness can be found in the simplest of things, and one person has the power to make a positive change in the life of another.

This month, members of the China Mission Trip Team will be visiting elementary schools in the New Tecumseth area to present their experiences and share their knowledge with the young students. By describing the impact the trip has had on them, the team hopes to inspire elementary school students to participate in a Mission Trip when they are in high school, or at least inform them of the incredible opportunity.