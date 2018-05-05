Rock 95 is a proud supports of the Spring Tailgate in support of Autism Ontario Simcoe County on Saturday, May 5th at the South Shore Center.

Grab some friends, dawn your favorite jersey or team colors and enjoy a tailgate party with tons of food stations, craft beers, live music, interactive sports game, and so much more!

Tickets are just $50 and proceeds will support Autism Ontario Simcoe County Chapter’s ongoing social skills programming needs. To get your tickets and to find out more information click here.

Let your inner sports fan out at the first ever Spring Tailgate in support of Autism Ontario on Saturday, May 5th, proudly supported by Rock 95.