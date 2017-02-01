Goodlife Fitness Centre’s in our regional area are getting ready for their annual Spin4Kids fundraiser coming up Saturday March the 4th.

It’s the one big event the gym does to help raise money for the Goodlife Kids Foundation where they supply grants to help support worthy causes and to promote kids fitness at an early age.

No experience is necessary. If you would like to take part and help out, you can get some friends together, co-workers, enter as a team or participate yourself. For more info, or to register, click here.