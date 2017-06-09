Snowbirds in Barrie

Kempenfelt Bay on June 28 as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Team perform in the skies over the city.

The show is leading up to Downtown Barrie’s Promenade Days,June 30 to July 2, and the City of Barrie’s annual Canada Day event on July 1.

Here is some much needed information to help you get it your best spot:

http://www.barrie.ca/Culture/Festivals/Canada-150/Pages/Air-Show.aspx

The following water restrictions will be in place:

A safety line will be placed in the water from Johnson’s Beach to Minet’s Point Park from 4:00pm on Wednesday, June 28th, 2017, until the show ends. Public on-water viewing for the show will be to the east of the line.

West of the line, boats and on-water activities (including kayaking, canoeing and SUPing) will be restricted starting at 4:00pm on Wednesday, June 28th, 2017.

Barrie Marina and Tiffin boat launches will be closed for the entire day of Wednesday, June 28th, 2017. Boaters are encouraged to use nearby public launches, including Innisfil and Orillia.

http://www.barriepolice.ca/newsroom/2017/06/notice-marine-regulations-illuminate-barrie-snowbirds-air-show