Significant Increase in Orillia Overdoses

Orillia OPP say there have been over twice as many overdoses reported in the city since the beginning of August, than all of the rest of the year. Since August 1st, Orillia OPP have responded to 22 drug overdoses, compared to 10 for the rest of 2017. While police say everyone is encouraged to avoid drugs altogether, they know some won’t; The OPP say community services are available to those with addiction issues through the Canadian Mental Health Association at (705)325-4999, or by visiting Royal Victoria Hospital’s Withdrawal Management Services.