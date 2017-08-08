Second Huntsville Tornado Stronger Than First Estimated

The second of two tornadoes to strike the Huntsville area Friday was stronger than first thought. Investigators were on scene early Saturday morning to survey storm damage in the Huntsville to Lake of Bays area, saying today the second twister was an EF-2, with wind speeds of 190km an hour. Initially reported as an EF-1, the twister felled trees and damaged cottages from Kell to Rebecca Lakes, some 9km apart. The first tornado hopscotched from just south of Huntsville to Fairy Lake, about 4km total.