Rock, Paper, Scissors $10,000 Invitational

The 2nd annual ROCK 95 ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Invitational returns this Friday night with a chance to win $10,000 in cash! Were you the Rock, Paper, Scissors champ around your neighbourhood? Can a person even really be good at this game?

We’ll find out Friday night as all of our winning qualifiers will gather for a special tournament to be held at OLG Slots at Georgian Downs on Friday June 15th.

How do you enter? Be listening to ROCK 95 weekday mornings and afternoons fthis week for your chance to play on-air and win your way into the tournament. You can also qualify at OLG Slots at Georgian Downs for “bonus” chances to win your way in. The winning qualifiers will then face off in a “bracket” style of tournament competition. Win your way through your bracket for a chance to advance to the playoffs. The Grand Prize winner takes home $10,000 cash.

There’s lot’s of tips available on how to win. Study up, good luck and be sure to listen to win your way in!