Recreational Activity Keeping Huntsville First Responders Busy

A busy weekend for firefighters in Huntsville and Lake of Bays. Two calls out of the Baysville detachment had fire crews using an ATV and rescue sleigh; A person was trapped on the ice, requiring first responder help to get off safely, while it is reported a snowmobiler needed help after getting injured in hitting a pressure crack on the ice. A third call came in out of Port Sydney, were a snowmobiler was hurt on a trail about 2km into the bush. The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department says demand for its rescue equipment is increasing as recreational sports continue to grow in the area.