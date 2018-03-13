New Business Lets You Sell Meals from Home Kitchen

If you’ve ever thought your food was so good that you wanted to share it with the world, you’re in luck. There’s a new food sharing app called LaPiat that wants to connect hungry people to people who want to get paid to cook from the comfort of their own home.

The App will be available on Apple and Android phones, and will allow users to scroll through food available in their area, and an option to contact the cook for more information. Cooks will be able to sign up to set their own schedules and menus.

According to the app’s website, food safety is ultimately the responsibility of the cooks, but LaPiat personally checks and holds each cook to high standards.