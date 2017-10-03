More Birthday Bash Bonus Chances!

This year, there have been more ways than ever to win your way into the ROCK 95 Burn Your Mortgage Birthday Bash!

Two new new bonus opportunities for you to win a pair of passes to the Bash come up this week. Wednesday, we’ll be on location at the Zehrs on Young and Big Bay Pointe Road for our annual Turkey Drop in support of the Barrie Food Bank. We’ll be there all throughout the day accepting turkey donations on behalf of the food bank as part of their Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Then, Thursday night, if you’re going to the Barrie Colts game, look for the ROCK 95 booth at the Colts game. You can register for a chance to play Turkey Bowling on the ice at the BMC between periods for your chance to win Birthday Bash passes.

Keep listening for even more ways to win and of course on-air for your chance to call in a WIN a pair of tickets to go!