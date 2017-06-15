Montreal Gets Giant Leonard Cohen Mural

Montreal is hosting it’s fifth annual Mural Festival, and massive images are starting to crop up all over the city.

Kevin Ledo is creating a work of art at the corner of Napoleon and Saint-Dominique streets. Stroke by stroke, a familiar face began to take shape. First came the iconic hat.

We’re one week in to Montreal’s MuralFest. And a familiar picture is taking shape. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/odREHVAM8F — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 15, 2017

Next he completed the eyes and the face, and the entire neighbourhood realized who’s likeness he was re-creating.

@LedoKevin, painted the hat first, and then filled in the eyes, giving neighbours an “a-ha” moment. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/cnf2c9tF0y — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 15, 2017

The festival is on until Sunday.