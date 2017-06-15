Montreal Gets Giant Leonard Cohen Mural
At the corner of Napoleon and Saint-Dominique
Montreal is hosting it’s fifth annual Mural Festival, and massive images are starting to crop up all over the city.
Kevin Ledo is creating a work of art at the corner of Napoleon and Saint-Dominique streets. Stroke by stroke, a familiar face began to take shape. First came the iconic hat.
Next he completed the eyes and the face, and the entire neighbourhood realized who’s likeness he was re-creating.
The festival is on until Sunday.