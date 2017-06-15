Listen Live

Montreal Gets Giant Leonard Cohen Mural

At the corner of Napoleon and Saint-Dominique

By Entertainment, Music

Montreal is hosting it’s fifth annual Mural Festival, and massive images are starting to crop up all over the city.

Kevin Ledo is creating a work of art at the corner of Napoleon and Saint-Dominique streets. Stroke by stroke, a familiar face began to take shape. First came the iconic hat.

Next he completed the eyes and the face, and the entire neighbourhood realized who’s likeness he was re-creating.

The festival is on until Sunday.

 

