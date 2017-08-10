Today marks the 15th annual Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across Canada.

Participating Dairy Queen locations across the country donate net

proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold to benefit local Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals. Donations made in support of Miracle Treat Day stay in the communities where they are raised to help local kids.

The money raised is put towards supporting research

and training, purchasing equipment, and paying for uncompensated care, all in support of its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

The ROCK 95 Work Force will be out at participating DQ restaurants including the new Angus location, featuring special dignitaries and live music from 6-9pm.