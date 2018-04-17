Local musicians wanted for the summer

The City of Barrie and Downtown Barrie (BIA) are looking for talent to participate in the new Emerging Musicians Program and perform in various locations in the downtown core throughout the summer. The Emerging Musicians Program is an evolution of the former Street Performers Program and capitalizes on its successful record in launching musical careers. Up to 10 musicians, chosen by a panel of jurors, will be issued annual permits to perform during scheduled shifts on evenings and weekends from June to September. Live auditions will take place Wednesday, May 16th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Five Points Theatre. Full program details and the online submission form are available at www.barrie.ca/EmergingMusicians.