South Simcoe Theatre’s talented cast is back with a fun comedy-horror romp and opening night is this Thursday evening at the historic Town Hall Theatre in Cookstown. It’s The Little Shop of Horrors.

The show centres around a geeky and love-sick flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn who discovers a very strange and unusual plant. All of a sudden business starts to turn around at the flower shop where he works and (sadly) lives. When the plant’s health is threatened, Seymour desperately discovers the gory secret to keeping it alive. It’s hilarious horror thrills, featuring screams of laughter!

South Simcoe Theatre PRESENTS…The Little Shop of Horrors running Thursday’s through Sunday’s April 6th to 23rd at Cookstown Town Hall. Don’t miss a minute of the fun. For tickets and info click here.