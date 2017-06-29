A lot of public school kids will be bursting out of the school doors at the sound of the final bell this afternoon. It’s the last day of school before summer break.

The last day always seemed to take forever to get through when you were a kid… There was really nothing left to do. Report cards had already been sent home for parents to sign, all the year’s school work was complete and you knew you were moving to the next grade in the fall. All that was left to do was to get through that last day before the final bell would sound and you were off to freedom for two full months.

Imagine today, as an adult, knowing you are getting two full months off for summer vacation! PLUS, someone else paying all of your bills! No wonder most people have fond childhood memories! One of the best things about being a kid was getting the summers off.

And today to think back to those days, I didn’t even like school! What was I thinking???