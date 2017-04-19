Jessie Barfield in Barrie This Weekend

Former Toronto Blue Jay All Star Jessie Barfield will be in the area this weekend.

Jessie Barfield is being brought into the area by Smith Brothers Baseball Central who are offering 2 baseball hitting clinics with the Blue Jays right-fielder for up and coming regional baseball players:

April 22nd 10am – 12pm (9-12 yrs old)

April 23rd 9am – 11am (13-17 yrs old)

Also, Saturday night (April 22nd) Jessie Barfield will be the guest of honour at Smith Brothers Baseball Central annual Gala Dinner to be held at Tangle Creek Golf Course in Barrie. That night, you’ll have the chanced to meet and greet with Jesse Barfield, there’s also a Silent Auction, professional photographer on hand, plus your choice of Salmon or Chicken dinner. There are only limited tickets still available. For more info or tickets, click here.

ROCK 95’s Dan Blakeley recently spoke with Jessie Barfield about his playing days with the Toronto Blue Jays and what he thinks about the modern Toronto Blue Jay lineup. To here the full interview click here.