Heath Ledger Died 10 Years-Ago Today

His Joker performance will never be matched...

It was this day 10 years ago when Heath Ledger’s body was found next to his bed side by a housekeeper. It was incredibly shocking news, he was only 28 years-old.

One rumor was that he had entered a dark place while submerging himself in The Joker role while working on “The Dark Knight” which was released nearly 6-months after his death.

Jack Nicholson played The Joker in the 1989 movie, “Batman.”

Who would have ever thought anybody could one-up that performance?

It seemed impossible but he did it. His family would accept an Academy Award on Heath Ledger’s behalf for his role on The Dark Knight.

